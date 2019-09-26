Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Addison Perault. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Addison Perault, 73, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home in Central, LA after his long bout with cancer. Mark was born in Baton Rouge on November 25, 1945. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1963, and he retired as Assistant Planning Director for the City of Baton Rouge in 1993. After retirement, Mark and his wife, Elaine, moved to Clinton, LA where they lived for 21 years before moving to their current residence in Central. Mark lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, wood working, reading the Bible, playing music and spending time with family and friends. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Joe Perault, and his mother, Melba Perault. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elaine Carles Perault; daughters, Marci Fitzgerald and CJ Browning; sons-in-law, Michael Fitzgerald and Kirk Browning; and grandchildren, Madi Fitzgerald, Cole Browning, Luke Browning and Zack Browning. At Mark's request, no services will be held. In lieu of services and to honor Mark's life, memorial donations may be made to in Memphis, TN. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Dr. Bienvenu and his staff at Mary Bird Perkins, the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge, and Sam Jobes at Our Lady of the Lake for their special care and support during Mark's time of need. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019

