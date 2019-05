Mark Anthony Roussel was born on July 2nd, 1954 and passed away on May 27th, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born in Lutcher, LA and resided in Paulina, LA. He is survived by his wife, Gail Ferraro Roussel; daughters, Heather Chabaud (Patrick), and Michelle Clement (Kenneth); sisters, Mildred "Millie" Matherne and Patrick; sister-in-law, Mertie Bourgeois. Mark is also survived by his grandchildren, Gage Berthelot, Jaxon and Paisley Chabaud and Blair and Reece Clement as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Percy Vincent Roussel and Celina Cornet Roussel; mother and father-in-law, Ignazio and Dorothy Ferraro; grandparents, Vincent and Hermine Roussel and James and Harriet Cornet; brothers, Lester, Calvin and Thomas Bourgeois; Godchild, Keith Ferraro; great-nephew, Nicholas Champagne and great-niece, Destiny Champagne. Visitation will be on Thursday May 30th, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:30am at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. Religious Services will be at 11:30am at the funeral home with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services in in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.