Mark Anthony Tallo
1961 - 2020
Mark Anthony Tallo, 59 years old of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born June 14, 1961 in Hammond, Louisiana to Helen Tallo and the late Louis J. Tallo. He served with the Hammond Fire Department for 20 years and was a plant safety manager. Mark is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Chelsea (Lee) Little; son, PVT Cole Tallo; mother, Helen Tallo; sister and brother-in-law, Debi (Stephen) Driscoll; aunts and uncles, Marlene (Chucky) Hinshaw, Sam (Patricia) Tallo, Clare Tallo,Carla Tallo, and Lonnie Young; nieces, Shelby (Jacob) Steib, and Whitney (Darrell) Crowe; great-nephew, Cooper Crowe; former wife and mother of Chelsea and Cole, Rhonda Bishop. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis J. Tallo; uncles, Joe, Gene, and Russell Tallo; aunt, Catherine Owens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm. until 9:00 pm. at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday in the funeral home chapel conducted by Fr. Robert Merced, O.P. Mark's guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
JUN
18
Service
06:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
