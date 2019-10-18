Memorial services will be held for Mark Aucoin at 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales with visitation starting at 2:00 pm. Mr. Aucoin, native of Gonzales and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 16, 2019 at the age of 48. Mr. Aucoin was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Desert Storm and later became a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a graduate from Southeastern University and had a successful career in engineering. He was an avid University of Alabama fan and was passionate about coaching softball and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Mr. Aucoin is survived by his wife, Alice May Aucoin; daughter, Carlie Aucoin; sons, Bryant Aucoin, Luke Aucoin; mother, Frances Ward Burns; sister, Cynthia Avrill and husband Andrew and brother, Marvin Allen Aucoin and wife Claudia. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Henry Aucoin, Sr. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of the Baton Rouge General Burn Unit for the care they provided. Please visit oursofh.com to leave condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019