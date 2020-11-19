Mark Bennett Henry was born to the late Isaiah Henry Sr. and Lillie B. Lewis Henry on February 26, 1952 in Independence, Louisiana. Mark departed this life on November 12, 2020 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Covington, Louisiana. Mark accepted Christ in his life at an early age at St Mary Baptist Church. He was a graduate of St. Helena High School in 1970 and became self-employed as a contractor for over forty years. Mark Bennett Henry was united in holy matrimony to Antwyla Burton, on October 16, 2000 in Greensburg, La. They were blessed with four loving children and eleven grandchild in their lives. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted and loving wife, Antwyla Burton Henry, son, Brian Carnell Wright (LaTiffany), daughter, Shelitha Kendrick Brown (Oskia), daughter, Quavonna L. Burton, son, Shedrick D. Burton, and eleven grandchildren. Celebration of Life. Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM, St. Mary Baptist Church, 12882 Highway 43, Greensburg, LA 70441 with interment to follow in Rocky Hill AME Church Cemetery, Amite City. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. until hour of services. Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

