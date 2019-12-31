Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Brooks. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Brooks, a loving husband, father, son, and brother, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home in Joshua, TX after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and children. Mark was born on January 27, 1964 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 55. Mark was a 1982 graduate of Belaire High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from LSU in 1987. Mark recently retired from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. He was a member of the Keene Seventh Day Adventist Church in Keene, TX. Mark was a lifelong LSU fan and loved all LSU sports. Mark had a sense of adventure and loved nature. He found peace and happiness camping and hiking with his family. Mark's love of travel took his family on many vacations to the mountains in Colorado where many memories were made. Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Webber Brooks and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sandra Brooks of Joshua, TX, his son, Alex Brooks of Waco, TX, and daughter, Courtney Brooks of Joshua, TX. He is also survived by his father and step-mother, Edward and Louise Brooks of New Roads, LA; sister and brother in law, Cheryl and Doyle Philippe of Gonzales, LA; nephew, Derrick Philippe of Gonzales, LA; niece, Britney Gautreau and husband Cade of Gonzales, LA, great niece and nephew, Blakelyn and Carson Gautreau of Gonzales, LA and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend a ceremony celebrating Mark's life which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. Pallbears will be Jason LeBlanc, Derrick Philippe, Shannon Fairchild, Taft Kleinpeter, Joe Strother, Bart Kimball and Brent Alcaldo. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 am – 2 pm with funeral services at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Donations in Mark's name can be made to VITAS Hospice, Ft. Worth, TX. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020

