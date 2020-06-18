Mark "Whooda" Brown Jr.
Mark "Whooda" Brown, Jr., departed this life on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 26, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday June 20, 2020, at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to 10:30am, followed by a private memorial service. Survived by his father, Mark Brown, Sr.; mother, Christalyn Delaney (Rev. Lathaught); 1 son, Kingston Brown; 4 brothers, Bryce and Markell Wiley, Nolan Every and Kyle Delaney; 1 sister, Kiyah Delaney; maternal grandparents, Cynthia and Frederick Johnson; paternal grandmother, Charleen Brown; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willie Michael Brown and maternal great-grandmother, Hazel B. Graves. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
