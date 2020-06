Mark "Whooda" Brown, Jr., departed this life on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 26, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday June 20, 2020, at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to 10:30am, followed by a private memorial service. Survived by his father, Mark Brown, Sr.; mother, Christalyn Delaney (Rev. Lathaught); 1 son, Kingston Brown; 4 brothers, Bryce and Markell Wiley, Nolan Every and Kyle Delaney; 1 sister, Kiyah Delaney; maternal grandparents, Cynthia and Frederick Johnson; paternal grandmother, Charleen Brown; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willie Michael Brown and maternal great-grandmother, Hazel B. Graves. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.