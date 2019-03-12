On March 3, 2019, Mark Chancy Denton passed peacefully surrounded by family in Baton Rouge, LA, at the ripe young age of 89. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Alta Louise Denton, parents Abrum and Clara Denton, sister Anna Cook, and brothers Preston Denton and Lawrence Denton. He is survived by daughters Cindy Hutchinson and Diana Winn; granddaughters Katherine Hutchinson, Elizabeth Greer and husband Justin Greer, and Jhann Hutchinson; and great-grandson William Chancy A. Greer. Born in Hudson Falls, NY, a native of Glens Falls, NY, and long time resident of Sacramento, CA. His quick wit and dry humor made him the great man whose memory his family will always treasure. Mark was a loving father and an inspirational grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a retired Korean War veteran with more than 26 years of honorable service in the United States Air Force. Funeral services to be held on March 15, 2019 at Mount Vernon Memorial Fair Oaks, CA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark C. Denton.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019