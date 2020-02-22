Mark Carlton Scully, 60, passed away at his home in Denham Springs, Saturday, February 22, 2020. "Scully" drove for Trade Construction. He was an avid sportsman, fisherman and loved the water, and of course, LSU Football. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Monday, February 24, from 6 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. and visitation continuing until 9 p.m. He is survived by his sons, John Winston Scully, Brandon Paul Scully (Jennifer);granddaughter, Ezra Claire Scully; brother and sisters, Charlotte Williams, Cheryl McCain (Ronnie), Stephen Scully (Siobhan), Jan McCrory (John Glynn), Tricia Flaherty, and Susan Scully; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E.R. Scully Jr., and Janet Tisdell Scully; and brother, John E.R. Scully III; brothers-in-law, James Williams and Kevin Penton. Please share your condelences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020