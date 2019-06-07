|
Mark David Rea, 52, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away June 4, 2019, in his home of natural causes. Born Aug. 30, 1966, Mark was the youngest of three children born to Howard "Bud" and Helen Mitchell Rea. He attended and graduated from St. Alphonsus Catholic School, Redemptorist Catholic High School (Class of 1984) and Louisiana State University before settling into a career of finance. Mark was loved and cherished by his family, mainly his three children, whom he leaves behind: Christian, Justin and Anna Rea. He also leaves behind a loving sister and brother-in-law, Sandi Rea Smith and Joel Smith, nieces Stacy Gill, Jennifer Smith and Brittany Rea Szczepkowski, nephews Gram and Josh Rea, Jody and Josh Smith, as well as half-siblings Mandie, Krystle and Gabriel Rea and numerous loving relatives, including Art, Cyndi, Stephanie and Barbara Mitchell. In addition, he leaves behind several lifelong friends who were like family. Mark was preceded in death by his loving parents, Howard and Helen Rea, older brother Randy Rea, grandparents Kirby and Francis Mitchell, nephew Robby Gill and Uncle Arthur "PT" Mitchell as well as numerous great aunts, uncles and other cherished relatives. Everyone who knew Mark loved his sense of humor, his kind nature and his intelligence. He never met a stranger! Mark's passions included following sports, reading the paper and cheering on the LSU Tigers. But his main passion was his three children, whom he loved more than anyone. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, from 8AM until 10:30AM with the service at 10:30AM. Burial will be immediately following at Smithland Cemetery in Weyanoke, LA, in West Feliciana Parish. Pallbearers are Christian Rea, Justin Rea, Mike Wilson, Mike Sunseri, Mike Chatelain, Mark Rhodes, Greg Hale and Jody Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Brady, Chris Wilson and Josh Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rea Children Fund, payable to Christian Rea, 6966 Elm Park Lane, St. Francisville, LA 70775, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019
