Mark Douglas Viator, Ph. D., a native of New Iberia and resident of Prairieville, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was 53 years young. Mark loved to help others, and he did so as a Boy Scout leader, teacher and counselor on both the high school and collegiate levels, motivational speaker, and mental health consultant. Family was everything to him, and he loved spending time with his wife of thirty-one years, his three children, pets, and his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, and playing music. Mark was an Eagle Scout, Louisiana Distinguished Civilian Service Medal recipient, member of Sigma Pi, Chi Sigma Iota, and numerous other organizations. He is survived by his wife, Donna Hymel Viator; children, Jessica, Erik, and Kelsie; parents Kenward and Rose Marie Viator and in-laws Allen and Rosemarie Hymel; brothers and in-laws, Chris and Julie Viator, Michael and Kimberly Viator, Todd and Jennifer Viator, Elaine and Spuddy Faucheux, Dennis and Lisa Hymel, and Christie and Marshall Crooks; and honorary grandchildren Maggie and Lucas Stevens. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Romelus and Eulice Viator and Leonce and Pearl Lecompte, godmother Janet Stevens, and godchild Mark Patrick Noble. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16th from 5:00 – 9:00 PM at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, July 17th at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Gonzales from 9:00 AM until funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Serenity Oaks in Prairieville. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursoufuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 17, 2019