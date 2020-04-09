Mark died on April 7, 2020, due to immune-deficiency complications. He was 58 years old. Even though he had limitations due to Dandy-Walker Syndrome, he lived a life full of joy. Though he couldn't speak, he could communicate. Though he wasn't supposed to walk, he learned to run. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Joseph F. Boudreaux and his sister Julie Boudreaux Claxton Barnett. He is survived by his mother, Edith Mae "Tugar" Boudreaux, and eight siblings. They are Doris Boudreaux Dean and husband, Rick, of Mannassas, VA, Edith "Edie" Boudreaux, of Baton Rouge; brothers, Michael, of Lafayette, Rene and wife, Diane, of Denham Springs, Carey and wife, Kitty, of Wakefield, LA, Roy and wife, Mary of Baton Rouge, Warren and wife, Cindy, of Hobe Sound, FL, and Rhett and wife, Leslie, of Tallahassee, FL. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and his second mother "Ms. Deborah". Our family would like to thank all of staff at the facilities who cared for Mark through the years including ResCare and Our Lady of The Lake Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to The Arc Baton Rouge, 12616 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, 70816. A memorial service for Mark will be held at a later date.