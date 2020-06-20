"Let the children come to me for the kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these." Mt 19, 14. Mark Emmett Boudreaux died on April 7, 2020, due to immune-deficiency complications. He was 58 years old. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Joseph F. Boudreaux and his sister, Julie Boudreaux Claxton Barnett. He is survived by his mother, Edith Mae "Tugar" Boudreaux and eight siblings. They are Doris Boudreaux Dean and husband, Rick, of Manassas VA, Edith "Edie" Boudreaux of Baton Rouge; brothers Michael, of Lafayette, Rene and wife Diane, of Denham Springs, Carey and wife Kitty of Wakefield, LA, Roy and wife, Mary, of Baton Rouge, Warren and wife Cindy, of Hobe Sound, FL, and Rhett and wife Leslie, of Tallahassee, FL. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and his second mother "Miss Deborah." Many thanks to the staff at ResCare and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for the excellent care given to Mark. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:00 am at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA. Please wear a mask to church. Interment of ashes will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Arc Baton Rouge, 12616 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, 70816.

