Mark Emmett Boudreaux
2020 - 2020
Mark Emmett Boudreaux died on April 7, 2020, at the age of 58. His funeral mass will be at St. Aloysius Church (2025 Stuart Ave) on Wednesday, June 24, at 10:00 am. Please wear a mask to church. Burial of cremains will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park (4045 North Street). Mark was preceded in death by his father Joseph F. and his sister Julie Boudreaux Claxton Barnett. His is survived by his mother, Edith Mae "Tugar" Boudreaux and eight siblings. They are Michael, Rene, Carey, Roy, Doris Boudreaux Dean, Warren, Edith "Edie" and Rhett, along with their respective spouses. Donations may be made to The Arc Baton Rouge, 12616 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, 70816.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
