Mark Gregory DeLaune passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mark was 46, and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. Mark was a true outdoorsman and began his adventures outside as a young boy, playing in the creek by his house. He dressed in camo often and enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing, and dirt bike riding. Mark was a talented carpenter who took great pride in his work. He was a faithful friend with a contagious laugh. He adored and loved his daughter Kelcie so much and cherished the times they spent together. Mark is survived by his daughter Kelcie DeLaune, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Ray DeLaune and Mary Roppolo DeLaune, and his brother Joseph Michael DeLaune. Visitation for Mark will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 11441 Goodwood Blvd. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019