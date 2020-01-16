|
Mark H. "Buddy" Souter, Jr., age 91, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Buddy graduated from Baton Rouge High School and attended LSU. He worked for Audubon Insurance Group as Claims Manager for 35 years and was past president of the Baton Rouge Claims Association and the Louisiana Claims Association. He is survived by his wife Madeline Latiolas Souter; his children Cindy Souter (Kevin) Abadie, Mark H. (Karen) Souter III, Scott G. Souter, and Renee E. Souter; and his granddaughters Elizabeth Souter, Whitney Abadie, and Ivy Souter. He is preceded in death by his parents Mark H. Souter, Sr., and Edith Blanchard Souter and his first wife and mother of his children Yvonne Lieux Souter. The greatest joys of his life were his wife, his four children, his three granddaughters, and their 25 years of family beach vacations in Alabama. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 9:00am until services at 12:00pm. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassus Hospice or masses at St. Jean Vianney. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Compassus Hospice, especially nurses Sharon C. and Bea.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020