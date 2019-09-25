Mark Jarrell

Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
2021 Tara Blvd
Obituary
Mark Jarrell died July 20, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, surrounded by his wife, Janee Jarrell, his sister, Kimberly Armani and graduate students Samuel Kellar and Nicholas Walker. He was a professor of physics at LSU. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, (2021 Tara Blvd). Reception following. An offering will be gathered to support STEM education at Capitol Elementary School.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
