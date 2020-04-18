Mark Randolph Danburg of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on April 9th, 2020 at the age of 52. Mark was born on December 5th, 1967 at Tinker Air Force Base, Midwest City, Oklahoma, where his father was stationed as a Captain during the Vietnam War. Mark is survived by his only son, Noah Randolph Danburg; his mother Carolyn Sides Danburg; father Dr. Dwight Sterling Danburg, Jr. and wife Kathy; his sister Caroline Danburg Gautreaux and husband Will; brothers Dan Danburg and wife Holly and Jay Danburg and wife Natalie. Mark is also survived by his former wife Christie Danburg Wilson as well as several loved nieces and nephews Camille and Claudia Gautreaux, Dwight and Layla Danburg, and Jackson, Lily and Lucy Danburg. Not least was another very dear and devoted friend, Lisa Stafford. A private memorial for the family will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.