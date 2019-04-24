Mark Rogers McCaig

Obituary
Mark Rogers McCaig, 61, of Baton Rouge passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in San Bernardino, CA. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in the Class of 1976. Mark's greatest joy in life was his wife, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his family. He loved to do crossword puzzles and was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his father, Rogers E. McCaig. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Laura Whitney McCaig; daughter, Stephanie McCaig; step-son, Brett Marsh; mother, Catherine C. McCaig; three sisters, Rhonda Magnolia (Randy), Lisa Cross and Melinda Rideout; seven grandchildren, Ariel, Fallon, Landon, Rafe, Juliet, Treasure and Raelynn; nieces, nephews and numerous other family members. Services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 11:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
