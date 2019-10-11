Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark T. Ott Sr. was born on November 19, 1941 and passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, his books, paintings and things he loved on October 10, 2019 at the age of 77. Mark was a graduate of Catholic High School, received an undergraduate degree from LSU in 1964 and a master's degree in social work in 1970. He served four years as Captain in the United States Air Force. Mark was a hospital administrator at Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital, Greenwell Springs Hospital, and East Louisiana State Hospital. He was a member of Istrouma Lodge 414 and the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge. Mark was an active CASA volunteer and was most proud of the Daily Point of Light award he received from President George Bush on 8/20/2007 for his service in that area. He is survived by his wife Gail Nichols-Ott; children Mark T. Ott, Jr. and Michele Payne(Chuck); stepchildren Chris Stogner (Annie) and Angela Richard; former wife Pat O'Neil Moergli; grandchildren Mackenzie Pleskovic, Jennifer Eccles (Joseph), Jordan Payne, Jacob Payne, Olivia Richard, Anya Stogner, Steven Stogner, Joshua Stogner, Patrick Stogner; great-granddaughter Lily Eccles. Survived by a brother Edward Ott (Rochelle), two nephews and numerous great nephews and nieces. Also survived by his three best buddies –John LaCour, Billy Wilson, and Bobby Keaton. Mark was preceded in death by his father Edward R. Ott and mother Virginia Morse Ott. Mark was an avid reader and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, particularly in the areas of religion and philosophy. He also enjoyed travel and along with his wife Gail had fulfilled his bucket list of visiting all 50 states as well as 26 foreign countries. He loved his family above all else and enjoyed passing on his knowledge and wisdom to his children and grandchildren. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the service at noon on Monday, October 14, 2019. Mark requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to any agency serving children. Mark T. Ott Sr. was born on November 19, 1941 and passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, his books, paintings and things he loved on October 10, 2019 at the age of 77. Mark was a graduate of Catholic High School, received an undergraduate degree from LSU in 1964 and a master's degree in social work in 1970. He served four years as Captain in the United States Air Force. Mark was a hospital administrator at Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital, Greenwell Springs Hospital, and East Louisiana State Hospital. He was a member of Istrouma Lodge 414 and the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge. Mark was an active CASA volunteer and was most proud of the Daily Point of Light award he received from President George Bush on 8/20/2007 for his service in that area. He is survived by his wife Gail Nichols-Ott; children Mark T. Ott, Jr. and Michele Payne(Chuck); stepchildren Chris Stogner (Annie) and Angela Richard; former wife Pat O'Neil Moergli; grandchildren Mackenzie Pleskovic, Jennifer Eccles (Joseph), Jordan Payne, Jacob Payne, Olivia Richard, Anya Stogner, Steven Stogner, Joshua Stogner, Patrick Stogner; great-granddaughter Lily Eccles. Survived by a brother Edward Ott (Rochelle), two nephews and numerous great nephews and nieces. Also survived by his three best buddies –John LaCour, Billy Wilson, and Bobby Keaton. Mark was preceded in death by his father Edward R. Ott and mother Virginia Morse Ott. Mark was an avid reader and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, particularly in the areas of religion and philosophy. He also enjoyed travel and along with his wife Gail had fulfilled his bucket list of visiting all 50 states as well as 26 foreign countries. He loved his family above all else and enjoyed passing on his knowledge and wisdom to his children and grandchildren. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the service at noon on Monday, October 14, 2019. Mark requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to any agency serving children. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close