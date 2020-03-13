Mark W. Archibald passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence at the age of 61. He was a resident of Erwinville and native of Monroe. He was a specialty welder. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Sunday, March 15th from 5pm until 9pm and again on Monday, March 16th from 9am until religious service at 11am conducted by Rev. Jimmy Womack. Interment in Erwinville Baptist Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cynthia Archibald; one daughter, Audrey Archibald; two sons, Chad Archibald and wife Lindsey, Damien Archibald and wife Jennifer; sister, Carol Denton; seven grandchildren, Sidney Archibald, Emaleigh Archibald, Ali Tate, Logan Tate, Briley Archibald, Isaac Archibald, and Adanell Archibald; special uncle, Craig Hale. Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel "Spud" and Florence Harveston Archibald; brothers, John and Joseph Archibald; mother in law, Nellie Dauzat. Special thanks to Pinnacle Hospice for his care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020