Mark W. Young
1946 - 2020
With a heavy heart we are saying goodbye and see you later. Mark born in Queens, New York on Dec.19, 1946, died May 16, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a Vietnam veteran that loved his country and all his fellow brothers. He is survived by his wife Melinda, sister Mary Anne Mancuso, and many nieces and nephews and his best friends Jennie & Willie Huppert. Preceded in death by his parents Alice & Robert Young and brother Michael Young. Thanks to the Purple Heart Organization for all their help. He will be truly missed by all.

Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
