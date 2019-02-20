Marleigh Rion Stone "Fire", 6, a native of Zachary, Louisiana was born on June 1, 2012 to Marvin Payne and Briona Stone in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She departed this earthly life on February 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She is survived by her parents, siblings, grandparents, great grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. A Celebration of her life will be Fri., February 22, 2019 for 10:00 am visitation at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 312 Old Rafe Meyer Road Baton Rouge, LA until Religious Service for 12 Noon. Entombment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA.
