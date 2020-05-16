Marlene Ann Fountain Gomes
1936 - 2020
Marlene Ann Fountain Gomes passed away on May 11, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Born on July 28, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska, she was a resident of Baton Rouge since 1965. She is survived by her son – Drex Cameron Gomes, Sr.; daughter-in-law – Kelly and one grandson – Drex Cameron Gomes, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents - Loraine Marie St. Pierre and Carl Arthur "Bud" Fountain, Sr. and her brother – Carl A. "Bud" Fountain, Jr. With every effort made to honor Marlene's wishes, following her cremation, private memorial services were held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory in Downtown Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
