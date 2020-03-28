Marlene Elizabeth Doyle (2010 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Im go miss you mi lady around colonial but you in a better..."
    - Lisha
  • "Family. My deepest condolences on the loss of your loved..."
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marlene Elizabeth Doyle, 57, native of Port Allen, La, departed this life on March 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 the family held a graveside service on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She is survived by her children Tamara, Frank and David Doyle; sisters Cynthia Doyle-Lewis (Charles) and Sharon Doyle; brother Robert Doyle; uncle Ellis Ray Doyle (Elaine) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.