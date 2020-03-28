Marlene Elizabeth Doyle, 57, native of Port Allen, La, departed this life on March 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 the family held a graveside service on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She is survived by her children Tamara, Frank and David Doyle; sisters Cynthia Doyle-Lewis (Charles) and Sharon Doyle; brother Robert Doyle; uncle Ellis Ray Doyle (Elaine) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020