A native of Morganza and a resident of Ventress, Marlene died Friday, June 17, 2011, at her home, losing her courageous fight with esophageal cancer. Only by her great faith in God was she able to endure the pain and suffering of this horrible disease. Marlene was 68, born Aug. 8, 1942. She was retired from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Division, with 40 years of service. Visitation at St. Mary Catholic Church on Monday, June 20, will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at which time funeral services will be celebrated by the Rev. Mike Schatzle. As a member of St. Mary, she was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, a member of the Altar Society and coordinator of the monthly Mass and social for the elderly. She was a faithful and diligent volunteer to her church parish. Marlene was also an associate of the sisters of St. Joseph. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated grandmother and was considered a grandmother to many. Marlene is survived by her husband of 45 years and tireless caregiver, Patrick Bateman; daughters, Lisa Bateman, of Ventress, and Dionne Deloach, of Cape Coral, Fla.; granddaughters, Shelby Long and Mary and Leska Deloach; brother, Louis LeCoq and wife Margaret; and sisters, Delores LeCoq and Alcina Diedrich and husband Bill. Marlene is also survived by her dearest and devoted friends, Margie Granger and Shirley Wilks. She was preceded in death by parents, Elmo and Tilda LeCoq; and brother, E.J. LeCoq. Pallbearers will be her brother, Louis LeCoq, and nephews, Louis, Scotty, Jamie, Jay and Shaun LeCoq. The family extends their deepest gratitude for the comfort given Marlene through the countless acts of prayers and kindness during her illness. In addition. special thanks to Dr. Jay Brooks, Dr. Aldo Russo and to the angels at Ochsner Chemo Lab and St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Marlene's memory to St. Mary of False River Catholic Church. 348 W. Main St., New Roads, LA 70760, or Sisters of St. Joseph, 4664 Jamestown Ave., Suite 125, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.



