Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 11:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church 12324 Brogdon Lane Baton Rouge , LA Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Patrick Catholic Church 12324 Brogdon Lane Baton Rouge , LA Obituary

Marlene Ponthieu Langlois, age 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Bordelonville, LA early Tuesday morning July 9, 2019 after many years of ongoing health issues. She is survived by 4 children: Eric (& Lori) Langlois, Jason Langlois, Angela Schexnayder, & Matt (Lynley) Langlois; 10 grandchildren: Corey (& Elizabeth) Langlois, Casey Langlois, Chelsea Bankston, Jordan (& Nathaniel) Alexander, Jessie Perdue, Beaux Schexnayder, Conrad Schexnayder, Savannah Schexnayder, Hudson Langlois, Oliver Langlois; 3 great grandchildren: Kason Langlois, Braylon Alexander, & Elizabeth Bankston. She is also survived by her loving sister, Myrna Tullier, who cared for her most of her life; her nephew, Danny (& Miriam) Tullier, and aunt, Aimee Harrell. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilson & Nano Ponthieu, son-in-law J.D.Tullier, and nephew René Tullier. She was a 1964 graduate of St. Anthony High School and Pace's School of Beauty. She worked as a hairdresser in a beauty shop for a while, then out of her home after her marriage in 1955. While caring for four children (homeschooling one) in their Baker home, she managed to continue with customers for hairdressing, became a gourmet cook, and learned cake decorating. Many will remember all the beautiful wedding cakes she designed to perfection. She loved to sing until thyroid cancer surgery in 1986. She managed time for two hobbies: playing on an adult volleyball team and creating many ceramic pieces with perfection. She later worked in three Catholic school cafeterias: St. Alphonsus, St. Pius and St. Louis King of France (where she was voted Queen for her artistic decorations of the cafeteria. In December 2002, after a year of decreasing hearing loss, she was able to obtain a cochlear implant. Ongoing illnesses took over her life after that, and after moving to a mobile home in Holden, LA and losing it in 2016 Flood, she eventually moved into another mobile home in Bordelonville, LA on family property. She is well remembered to all who knew her for all her many artistic talents. Funeral will be Tuesday, July 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12324 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge 70816, with Visitation at 11:00 and Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00. Cremation was her wish and internment will take place at Greenoaks at a later date due to weather conditions. Condolences may be offered at Marlene Ponthieu Langlois, age 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Bordelonville, LA early Tuesday morning July 9, 2019 after many years of ongoing health issues. She is well remembered to all who knew her for all her many artistic talents. Funeral will be Tuesday, July 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12324 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge 70816, with Visitation at 11:00 and Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00. Cremation was her wish and internment will take place at Greenoaks at a later date due to weather conditions. Condolences may be offered at www.Rabenhorst.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 14 to July 16, 2019

