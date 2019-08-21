On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Marlo Purple Moret passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Center surrounded by her family. She was 44 years old. Marlo was born on June 20, 1975 in Baton Rouge, LA to Freddie and Mary (Martin) Purple. Marlo received a degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and was a faithful and beloved employee of the Louisiana Association for Justice for more than 20 years. On September 15, 2001, she married John R. Moret and together they raised 2 daughters; Olivia Rae and Rebekah Anne Moret, and 2 sons; Tanner Patrick and John William Moret. Some of Marlo's favorite hobbies included cooking, especially the desserts she brought to church, spending quality time with her children, her cats and her friends and family. Marlo was known for her loving and compassionate spirit as well as her beautiful smile. Marlo was preceded in death by her father, Freddie. She is survived by her husband John, their 4 children and 2 grand-daughters, as well as her mother Mary and 2 brothers, Jason and Chad Purple. A celebration of life service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church in Central, LA on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Sept. 14, 2019