Marlon Jermaine 'Taiwo' Clark II, entered into eternal rest on March 27, 2020 at the age of 9 months. Survived by his parents, Marlon J. Clark and Shola D. Adebamiji; sisters, Aubrey, Lyric and Reale Clark; brothers, Makhi and Mason (Kehinde) Clark. Graveside service Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 am, Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020