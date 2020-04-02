Marlon Jermaine "Taiwo" Clark II

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Heavenly Gates Cemetery
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Marlon Jermaine 'Taiwo' Clark II, entered into eternal rest on March 27, 2020 at the age of 9 months. Survived by his parents, Marlon J. Clark and Shola D. Adebamiji; sisters, Aubrey, Lyric and Reale Clark; brothers, Makhi and Mason (Kehinde) Clark. Graveside service Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 am, Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
