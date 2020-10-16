Oh my goodness so so sorry for your loss and the loss of my dear long time friend and cousin on my mom side. UhOh my goodness so so sorry for your loss and the loss of my dear long time friend and cousin on my mom side. Kearny was a special long time friend to everyone and I always a pleasure to be around.He will be missed by everyone and in spite of the sadness we will cherish the memories. Our prayers are with you.

Gordon Anderson