Marlon Kearney Foster
1944 - 2020
Marlon Kearney Foster passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born on Wednesday, November 22, 1944, in Killian, Louisiana. Kearney was a loving husband, married 55 years to the love of his life, best friend and he would argue, his better half, Paulette Hebert Foster. A protective and strong father to his three kids. A playful grandfather who loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids at the hunting camp riding the side by side. A giving fellow who never met a stranger and always made you feel special. Kearney helped so many in his career with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. He was well known and respected through all parishes. Kearney served 33 years with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office as Chief of Detectives and 2 years with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as Chief of Detectives. He was a resident of Springfield, Louisiana. Kearney is survived by his wife, Paulette Foster; children, Kearney Foster and his wife Crystal, Annette Alford and her husband Jack, and Aaron Foster and his wife Carrie; grandchildren, Hunter and Jessica Miller, Marlon Miller, Chelsie Alford, Zachary Alford, Jordan Foster and Kayla Hano, Mary Blake and Jack Dantin, Morgan Brown, Mindy and Jeff Monistere, Ron Foster and Matthew Foster; great-grandchildren, Charleigh Monistere, Kearney Miller, Eli Dantin, Kylie Alford, Oakley Alford, Bentley Steele, Gavin Landry and Kynlea Hano; sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Foster Wild and her husband Lloyd; brother-in-law, Dennis Hebert and his wife Doylene; sisters-in-law, Marcy Cooper and her husband Tom, Carol Hebert and Ronnie Schillace, Andy Wheat and her husband Representative Bill Wheat, Nan Ourso and her husband Steve, Patricia Landaiche, and David Landaiche; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Best Hunting Buddy, Mike Kraft. He was preceded in death by his parents Carew and Trilby Foster; brother, Carew Preston Foster Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Evelyn Hebert; brother-in-law, Philip Bougere; great-nieces, Brittany Landaiche and Abbey Hebert; and great-nephew, Briar Hatfield. A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Though I never met Kearny, I heard Paul speak of him often. My impressions were that he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The family was indeed blessed by his presence in their lives. A special thanks to Kearney for his years of service to the people of Livingston Parish.
Jeani Moniotte
Family Friend
October 16, 2020
Prayers for y'all. Such a fine man and example of how we all should live our lives. He will be greatly missed.
Glynn Fendlason
Friend
October 15, 2020
Dear Paulette and family, please accept my deepest sympathies on your loss. This is really very hard to comprehend as Kearney was such a vital and endearing person. I will be praying for all of you for Our Heavenly Father to comfort and sustain you through your grief to acceptance. May God bless you, each and every one.
Veronica Fannaly
Family Friend
October 15, 2020
Praying for you and your family
Ryan Hoyt
Friend
October 15, 2020
Keeping all of you in our prayers.
Love,
Stormy & Denise Lee
Denise Lee
October 15, 2020
Kearney was a very special friend of our family growing up in Springfield. My parents Emmett and Mildred Threeton were good friends with his parents and he was always happy to help anyone and was such a Good man. He will surely be missed by all that knew him. Prayers for his wife Paulette and children . May God give them peace and strength. Love, Steve and Frances Marshall
Frances Marshall
Family Friend
October 15, 2020
Annette we are so sorry for your family's loss . Our Prayers and hugs are with Your mother and all of your family. May Peace be with y'all.
Jackie Fontenot
Friend
October 15, 2020
Oh my goodness so so sorry for your loss and the loss of my dear long time friend and cousin on my mom side. UhOh my goodness so so sorry for your loss and the loss of my dear long time friend and cousin on my mom side. Kearny was a special long time friend to everyone and I always a pleasure to be around.He will be missed by everyone and in spite of the sadness we will cherish the memories. Our prayers are with you.
Gordon Anderson
October 15, 2020
I am so sorry. Prayers for comfort and peace, for all. Kearney will be missed by many.
Nadine Lagarde
Friend
