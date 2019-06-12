Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marolyn Ann Fabre Giroir. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Marolyn Ann Fabre Giroir was born on July 13, 1941 and passed away on June 9, 2019 at 5:35 PM at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 77. She was born in Plaquemine, LA, was a life-long resident of Baton Rouge who recently came to live in Prairieville, LA. Marolyn was a 1959 Graduate of Redemptorist High School and worked as a secretary after earning a business college degree in the 1960s. Following, she dedicated her life to being a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Marolyn was a longtime participant in BREC's Tuesday Senior Tea Dances where she was known as the Hat Lady who danced "The Proud Mary." She had a passion for music, dancing, coffee and beignets, and sunset waterfront views. She was a caring and compassionate spirit, with tremendous faith, and a great love for family, friends, and fun. Marolyn is survived by daughter Jeannie Marie Giroir Luckett and son-in-law Michael David Luckett, grandchildren Christian Michael Luckett (her little boy) and Katie Marie Luckett (her baby doll), twin sister Carolyn Fabre Easley and brother-in-law Eugene Easley, brother Gerald Soulier and sister-in-law Betty Soulier, brother Warren Soulier, sister-in-law Grace Soulier, sister-in-law Gloria Giroir Messenger and brother-in-law Tim Messenger, numerous nephews and nieces, and very best friends Dwyane Disotell, Joyce Dodds, Paula Freeman, and Mildred Threeton. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Carroll Joseph Giroir, parents Jules and Mathilde Soulier Fabre, birth parents Eusebe and Edna Daigre Soulier, mother-in-law Virginia Hebert Giroir, fathe-in-law Eddie Joseph Giroir, brother Charles Soulier, sisters-in-law Lorna Soulier and Susan Giroir Credeur, brother-in-law Curley Credeur, and nephews David, Eric, and Warren Soulier, Jr. Pallbearers are nephews Andy Credeur, Evan Dart, Josh DiBenedetto, Curt Easley, Billy Gibson, Darren Soulier, Dylan Soulier, and brother Warren Soulier. Honorary pallbearers are brother Gerald Soulier, brother-in-law Eugene Easley and nephew Gerald Soulier. On Friday, June 14 from 5 PM to 8 PM, visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street. On Saturday, June 15 from 11 AM to 1 PM, visitation will be held at St. George Catholic Church immediately followed by a 1 PM Mass of Christian burial conducted by Father Paul Gros and assisted by Deacon Tim Messenger. Afterword, burial will be held at Green Oaks Memorial Park. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the nurturing team at Nottingham Regional Rehabilitation Center.

