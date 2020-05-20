Marquis 'Mark' Hutton III
Marquis Hutton III (Mark) passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 72. He was a resident of Watson. He is survived by his wife, Judy Hutton, five (5) children; Daniel Hutton of Baton Rouge, Ethan Hutton of Watson, David Hutton of Royce City, Texas, Michael Hutton of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Carrie Hutton of Mobile, Alabama. Mark had 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Mark served in the National Guard and was also an avid NASCAR and Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marquis (Gene) and Emma Rebecca (Becky) Hutton, and his sister, Emma (Jean) Hutton Schenher. There will be a private family service on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com

Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
