Marquis Jarod Hayes entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2020 at the age of 41. Marquis was a supervisor at Exxon Mobil Lube Plant in West Baton Rouge Parish were he was described as an extremely hard worker. Marquis left a lasting impression because of the genuine kindness and compassion he showed towards others. Above all, Marquis loved his family and friends and will be sorely missed by the countless lives he touched. Marquis leaves to mourn his passing: Biological Mother: Barbara Jean Hayes. Siblings: Kayla Hayes, Jeffery Hayes, Dana Hayes, Edward Hayes Jr., and Mark Adams. Great-Uncle (Father): Felton Winfield Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Marquis was preceded in death by Siblings: Detra Adams, Cedric Byrd, Tawana Hayes and Great-Aunt (Mother) Gwendolyn Winfield. Visitation: Friday, April 03, 2020, 9 A.M. Service (Family only): Friday, April 03, 2020, 10 A.M. Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Pastor Guevara Johnson, Officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020