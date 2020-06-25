Or Copy this URL to Share

Marsha Chaney departed this life on June 18, 2020, at the age of 35. Family hour 4pm to 5pm Drive -Thru Viewing 5pm to 8pm on June 26, 2020, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042 Greensburg, LA. Visitation will be June 27, 2020, at 1pm until Religious Service at 2pm. Interment Black Creek Cemetery, Darlington, LA. Entrusted Arrangements to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Greensburg, LA. 2252224479.

