Marsha Chaney
Marsha Chaney departed this life on June 18, 2020, at the age of 35. Family hour 4pm to 5pm Drive -Thru Viewing 5pm to 8pm on June 26, 2020, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042 Greensburg, LA. Visitation will be June 27, 2020, at 1pm until Religious Service at 2pm. Interment Black Creek Cemetery, Darlington, LA. Entrusted Arrangements to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Greensburg, LA. 2252224479.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUN
26
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
June 25, 2020
To the Chaney family,
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Praying God will comfort you and give you strength during this difficult time.
Arita Wyre
Friend
