Marshall Harlan Wales, 83, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon June 20th, at home with family. Harlan was born and raised in Amite, La before attending Southeastern Louisiana College where he graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry. His work career included Dow Chemical, 22 years with Tenneco Company at the Chalmette Refinery, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in Baton Rouge, retiring with over 20 years of service. He was an active member of Parkview Baptist Church for 34 years and was currently serving as a deacon. Harlan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Kemp Wales, his son Ross Wales (Sherry), granddaughters Sara Faith Wales and Kelsey Elizabeth Wales, nephew and nieces Doug, Martha and Wanda Lee Beckwith. He is preceded in death by his father Burlie Blanchard Wales Sr., mother Wilma Kysar Wales, brother Burlie Blanchard Wales Jr., sisters Marlene Wales Beckwith and Barbara Nell Wales. Visiting hours will take place at Parkview Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 25th, from 11 am until services at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkview Baptist Missions in memory of Harlan Wales. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to our family of friends at Parkview Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, and our great friends and neighbors in the Lake at White Oak. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Castine, Dr. Harold Brandt, the people at Heart of Hospice and many others that provided such great care over the past years.