Bro Marshall Kolby Larks aka Hollywood, a native of Baton Rouge passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at the age of 35. He was a member of Little Rising Sun Baptist Church. Pastored by Rev. Emma Woods. Marshall is survived by his Mother Carolyn Larks, His Brother Anthony (Mary) Hall, Two Nieces, One Great Niece, One Nephew, Numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday February 21, 2019 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La. 70806. Visitation will resume Friday February 22, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am at Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Hwy Baton Rouge, La. 70807 officiated by Rev John Bowman. Interment in Good Hope Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019