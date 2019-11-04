Marshall Matthew ""Grunt"" Lambert, a native of St. Amant, passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. He served in the United States Army and was very dedicated for many years as an elector at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. He loved all sports, the Green Bay Packers but especially, anything LSU! He could tell you the names of every player and what they ever accomplished in life! He also had a big heart and took care of others in need. He is survived by two daughters, Naomi Mc Willie (Andy), and Ralna Gautreau (Darren); one son, Boyd Paul Lambert; one brother, Patrick Lambert (Linda); seven grandchildren, Candance Melancon (Gene), Gray Melancon, Anthony McWillie (Ashley), Bradley Mc Willie (Abby), Palmer Gautreau, Maree Gautreau, and Jake Gautreau; five great grandchildren, Jaydance Melancon, Charley Melancon, Beaux Mc Willie, Barrett Mc Willie and Bryce Mc Willie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernadette and Silas Lambert; his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara Marie ""Bobbie"" Mayers Lambert; five sisters, Fabian, Earline, Joan, Vivian, and Cecilia; and two brothers, Whitney and Lloyd. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and entire staff at the LA War Veterans Home, and Clarity Hospice. A very special thanks to Pam, Rose, Becky, Phillip, James and Mike for their care and compassion in his time of need. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:30 am in St. Amant. Father Jon Koehler will be officiating. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation or the LA War Veterans Home in his honor. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019