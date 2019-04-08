Mart "Tyler" Richardson, 29, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on April 7, 2019. He worked for Baker Valve for over 9 years. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm and then on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 10am. Burial will be at Azalea Rest. He is survived by his father, Marty Richardson and his wife Angela Richardson; his mother, Tonya Hill and her husband Ron Hill; two sisters: Jessica Langlois and her husband Tommy; and Kenedie Richardson; step-brother Ryan Hill and his wife, Christina; and grandparents Johnny and Sonya Hart. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mart Richardson and Ruby Shaver. He enjoyed the great outdoors; fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers. He was a rodeo enthusiast and excelled at bull riding. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
