Martene Stewart Moore, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was 72 years old. Visiting will be at Greater King David, 222 Blount Road on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 8:00 a. m. until service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Dr. John E. Montgomery II, Pastor. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St. Survived by one daughter, Erica Webb Wiggins; two sons Marquis Webb and Ralph Moore, Jr: two sisters, Sharon Stewart Francis and Corliss Stewart Fisher.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019