Martene Stewart Moore

Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater King David
222 Blount Road
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater King David
222 Blount Road
Obituary
Martene Stewart Moore, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was 72 years old. Visiting will be at Greater King David, 222 Blount Road on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 8:00 a. m. until service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Dr. John E. Montgomery II, Pastor. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St. Survived by one daughter, Erica Webb Wiggins; two sons Marquis Webb and Ralph Moore, Jr: two sisters, Sharon Stewart Francis and Corliss Stewart Fisher.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
