Martha "Kay" Albritton McKay died peacefully on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at Amber Terrace-Memory Lane in Baton Rouge. She was born on July 26th, 1945 in Homer, LA. Kay was known by so many as a faithful friend and a dedicated student. She graduated at the top of her class from Homer High School and attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA, graduating with academic honors as she earned a B.A. in Education in only three years. She then moved to Baton Rouge and dedicated her life's work to teaching students English and Research and Study Skills in EBRP Schools such as Sherwood Middle, Westdale Junior High, and Istrouma Middle Magnet for 30+ years. While working full-time, Kay also earned a Masters in Education +30 from LSU in 1977. Teaching colleagues and former students continue to give witness to the lively way she taught her students and the manner in which she cared for the whole child-not just their work in the classroom. In her retirement, Kay lived a quiet life. She enjoyed the company of her neighbors, reading, and playing with her cherished grandchildren. Kay is preceded in death by her beloved husband and partner in education, John "Jack" W. McKay, Jr., her brother, Gordon Albritton, her aunt and uncle Kat and Cortez Bays, and her father G.T. "Buddy" Albritton. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Katie McKay Simpson (Taylor) of Baton Rouge and three grandchildren, Eva, Jack and Sam; her mother, Louise Key Albritton of Homer; an aunt, Frances White of Shreveport; sister, Linda McKenzie of Homer; brother, Brad Albritton (Beverly) of Shreveport, along with treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. She is also survived by five children Mike McKay (Kim), Pat McKay, Matt McKay (Sherri), Teri Gomez (Randy) all of Baton Rouge, Erin Meyers (Drew) of Lafayette, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren by her husband's first marriage. Kay will be laid to rest at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 in a private graveside service for family and close friends. Pallbearers will be Brad Albritton, Cole Albritton, Taylor Simpson, Matt McKay, Jeff Reid and Chris Reid. Rev. Leslie Stephens will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Kids Hope Mentor program at University UMC, Baton Rouge (https://universitymethodist.org/give/
). Family and friends may sign the online guestbook to leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.