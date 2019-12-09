Martha Alice Clark a loving mother, grandmother and friend passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 76. She was a resident of Prairieville and a native of Natchez, MS. Visitation will be held at the Venue, 13475 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774 on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. She is survived by her daughters, Dache' Talbot, Justine Talbot and Danielle Swanner; brother, Dyke Cloy; grandchildren, Ashley York, Dallas Seaman, Cierra Seaman, Lucas Purpera, Taylor R. Brand and Alexandra Hayes; great-grandchild, Leo Seth Dupuy; spouse, Steve Myers. Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dorothy Cloy; brother, Roy R. Cloy; son, John Jessie Talbot, III. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019