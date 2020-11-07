Martha Ann Hopkins, a loving mother, grandmother great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was 77 years old. She loved shopping, eating out, watching movies and spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Elizabeth Brewer and husband Jerry, Angie Doty and husband Brian; son, Jimmy Hopkins; four grandchildren, Thomas Hennings and wife Amber, Jessica Singleton, Blake Bradley, Heather Bradley; four grandchildren, Ace, Jacob, Bradyn, Landon; sister, Joyce Dixon; numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store