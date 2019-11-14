Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ann Schmidt Forbes. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Sandy Creek Baptist Church Pride , LA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Sandy Creek Baptist Church Pride , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ann (Schmidt) Forbes, entered Heaven on November 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on November 11, 1933 in Macon, Georgia, she was 86 years old and the daughter of the late Erwin Carl Schmidt and Emma Catherine (Porath) Reames. She is survived by her children: Michael Brown (Brenda) of Bay Saint Louis, MS; Joette Musco of Baton Rouge; Laurie Gilpin (Jimmy) of Pride; Jewell Edward Traylor III (Cheryl) of Baton Rouge. step-children: Rocky Forbes (Donna) of Pride, Ricky Forbes (Wanda) of Greenwell Springs, and Renee Mann (Ken) of Zachary, and son-in-law Greg McMorris of Greenwell Springs. One nephew, Philip Reames of Irvine, California. Maw-Maw Martha had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren all of whom loved her greatly and were forever changed by her love. Preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Raymond L. Forbes, oldest daughter, Sandra B. McMorris, brother and sister-in-law, Cecil C. Reames (Pamela) and sons-in-law Ray Jackson, Ben Musco and Ricky Croft. Whether through family, work, church, or friendships, Martha made a lasting impact on the lives of others. She loved her Savior above all else, as evidenced by her changed life. Her distinct laughter could be heard far and wide, as she loved a good, funny story. Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 12pm until funeral service at 2pm at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Pride. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Service conducted by Reverend Dwayne Rogers. Pall Bearers: Orey Hodgeson, Perley Ray Jackson, Brandon Gilpin, Andy Jacob, Corey Bourque, and Brad Wintz. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Building Fund at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 22834 Liberty Road, Pride, La 70770 or a non-profit of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff members from The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Their care made it possible for family members and friends to spend the last few days of Martha's life by her side, sharing memories, laughter, and tears. Take courage in one of her favorite verses, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019

