Martha Ann Thompson Johnson
1944 - 2020
Martha Ann Thompson Johnson passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 76 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents Roddy Major and Ruby Streety Thompson; her sister Gwendolyn Thompson Burt; and her three brothers Elton, Rudolph, and Selvyn Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Hugh "Jimmie" Johnson; her daughter Sherry Patton (Jeff); her son Mark Johnson (Debra); her grandchildren, Tyler and Nicole Patton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was born in Philadelphia, Miss., on September 11, 1944. She graduated from Philadelphia High School in 1962. Thereafter she studied nursing at the Gilfoy School of Nursing at Mississippi Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Miss., graduating in 1965. On March 6, 1965, she married Hugh Jimmie Johnson, also of Philadelphia. They were blessed with two children, Sherry and Mark. Martha practiced nursing in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana. After she retired, Martha owned a clothing boutique, Trends, in Catfish Town. Martha was a devout Christian and was an active member of Broadmoor Baptist Church for 47 years, where she served as a deacon. She also taught Sunday School and was for some time the director of the GA's. Martha was also active in her Hope Sunday School class. Martha enjoyed traveling, shopping, and riding her Sea-Doo wave runner. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Broadmoor Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Broadmoor Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
