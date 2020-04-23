Martha Ann Vinson Varner, also known as 'Honey', 'Mama Honey', Mom, Aunt Sissy, and Sister, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, and to be reunited with her sweet husband, James Marshall Varner, at the young age of 86. Martha wore many different hats--she was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, Sunday school teacher, friend and mentor in her lifetime. Martha was born in Vaiden, Mississippi, September 28, 1933, to Erskin and Martha Vinson.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years James Marshall Varner; her parents Erskin and Martha Vinson; grandparents, Elijah and Viola Vinson; sisters, Sarah Alice Higgins and Wanda Jean Avants; and grandsons, Rusty and Dustyn Varner. She is survived by her brother, James E. Vinson (Kendoyce); her two daughters, Marsha Causey (Jim) and Marla New (Barney); three sons, Jimmy Varner (Rebecca), Johnny Varner (Madelyn), and Micah Varner. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Martha Glasner (Josh), Sarah New, Jessica Varner, and Meagan Varner; and her grandsons, Jeremy Varner (Jenny), Marcus Rodriguez (Somer), Hector Rodriguez (Meagan), Jarrod Varner, James Varner, Jeff Causey, R.B. New, Kallye and Mikalyn Varner; along with 26 great grandchildren that she loved with all her heart; and many nieces and nephews. Martha served the Lord faithfully and was a loving Christian woman who witnessed to many in her lifetime. She and her husband were part of the bus ministry, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School at Central Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA, for many years, and were faithful in doing God's work here on this earth. When Martha and family moved to Baton Rouge, she worked for Franklin Press for a few years before going to work at the US Post Office, and then the Drug Enforcement Agency where she worked until her retirement. After moving back to Kilmichael, MS, she was active at church and with the Vaiden Baptist Live Wires senior citizen organization. She will be forever remembered for her gentle loving nature and greatly missed by all whose lives she has touched. The funeral services will be a private graveside service with interment at the Vaiden Cemetery in Vaiden, MS, officiated by Rev. Mike Ray from Hopewell Ministries in Napa, CA, Pallbearers will be Jarrod Varner, Jeff Causey, Hector Rodriguez, Marcus Rodriguez, Josh Glasner, James Varner, and Jarrod Varner. An online guestbook is available at www.ofhwinona.com. "I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.