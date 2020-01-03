Martha Chisum Stringfield, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. A resident of Baton Rouge for 55 years, Martha was born in Monroe, Louisiana, was raised in Sicily Island, Louisiana and graduated from Sicily Island High School. She attended LSU and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Walling Chisum, Jr. and Cruse Chisum, and her sister Marjorie Elizabeth King. Martha leaves many friends and family members who will sadly miss her style, humor, and vivacious spirit. Her surviving family includes her husband, Clifton E. Stringfield, daughter Jacquelyn Gilbert (Suzanne), son Geoffrey Gilbert (Tricia), grandchildren Jennifer Atnip (Brandon), Angela Heinemann (Tom), and Travis Gilbert (Jean), great-grandchildren Brooke Atnip, Cole Heinemann, and Austin Heinemann, and brother-in-law William V. King. Visitation will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020