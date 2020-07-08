Martha Elizabeth "Tiny" Bourgeois Jones was born on November 20, 1925, in an area now known as the Morganza Spillway; her home place was ravished by the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927; thereafter, she and her family moved to Morganza for a few years until her father's business lead them to relocate in Port Allen. Mom was a Port Allen High School graduate who worked as a Defense Department courier during World War II, a job that required her to make document deliveries around Baton Rouge via a motor scooter – that's really hard to picture. She and her husband Walter R. "Bo" Jones were devoted to raising their five children in a home located two blocks from her parent's home. While a homemaker most of her life, she developed many other interests. She became a very accomplished seamstress and many of her fashions found their way to the backs of family, friends and those needy; at times sewing seemed to become an obsession. Her third child was a daughter with Downs Syndrome, an event that changed the dynamics of their household and set her on the way to become an activist for mentally and physically disabled children. She and small number of like-minded parents banned together and founded the Louisiana Association for Retarded Children, a move that would become the catalyst for the creation of the special education system in the East and West Baton Rouge school systems. She also found time to be an entrepreneur and partner in Tri West Enterprises, where she greeted customers at a Goodyear tire and car care center in Port Allen. She also assisted travelers at the West Baton Rouge tourist information center. "Miss Tiny," as referred to by many, was known to be a real sweetheart, and was welcomed into loving arms on June 25, 2020, after ninety-four years of a very full life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Otto and Margaret Anastasia Whelan Bourgeois, sister Janet Marie Bourgeois Dietrich, brother Paul Otto Bourgeois, Jr., husband "Bo" Jones, daughter Margaret Frances Jones, everyone's "little heart," and grandson Dane Steven Palmer. Mom is survived by her children Walter "Pete" and Kathy Derrick Jones, Kenneth "Ken" and Sherri Gautreaux Jones, Deborah "Debbie" Jones Price and Paul Keith "Scoop" Jones, grandchildren and spouses or significant others, Kevin Jones and Kim Gill Sepulvado, Chris and Dodie LeGleux Jones, Beth Woolf, Blaine and Heather Price Collie, Doug Palmer, Derek and Heather Solgard Palmer, and Colby Palmer, and great-grandchildren, Tristen Jones, Landon Jones, Nathan Jones, Joshua Jones, Lanceton Jones and Haley Dane Palmer. Visitation will be held on July 11, 2020, at 11:30am at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana followed by a memorial service 1:00pm. Interment will take place at Greenoaks Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the care and attention provided to our mother and us by Heritage Manor Nursing Home and Life Source Services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Life Source Hospice, 11605 Southfork Avenue, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816.

