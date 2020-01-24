Martha Elizabeth Weems, 88 years young resident of Baton Rouge passed September 28, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Martha graduated Clarksville High School and attended Austin Peay and LSU. She was a member of Unity Church and served as President of Bernard Terrace Civic Assoc. Martha owned and operated Elizabeth Baggett Draperies, did volunteer work to help educate underprivileged children, and was a proud member of Al-Anon. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, GG and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb 1, from 2 to 5 pm at Kamal's Kafe, 13091 Airline Hwy in Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Martha E. Weems to Unity Church (https://www.unity.org/donate) or Bridgeway and The Butterfly Wing (https://hospicebr.org/giving/donate).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020