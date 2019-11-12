|
Psalm 147:3 "He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds." Martha Gamblin Riley, 86, died at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 12, 2019, after a short illness. Mrs. Riley, was born November 29, 1932, in Paducah, Kentucky. She had resided in Baton Rouge since 1985. Mrs. Riley, was a retired teacher and graduate of the University of Kentucky. During her life, Mrs. Riley pursued many hobbies and interests including golfing, travelling, and growing flowers in her back yard. Her greatest hobby was collecting and selling antiques. She was the owner of The Magic Lantern antique store which was a part of Highland Road Antiques. She and her husband, A.D. Riley, traveled the United States to bring back inventory for her shop and her personal antique collection. A lifetime Christian and member of the Baptist Faith she was a devoted member of University Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and was a member of the choir. Her greatest joy, however, was her family. She was a truly devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything else. She loved taking vacations with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. She brought many happy memories to her family and friends and joy to the world around her. She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years, A.D. Riley of Baton Rouge. A son, Greg Riley and his wife Paige, a grandson Patrick Riley and granddaughter Brooke Riley all of Baton Rouge. A sister, Barbra Watkins of Paducah, Kentucky, several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ethel (Dutch) Gamblin and Lillian Holland Gamblin, and two brothers Curtis M. Gamblin and William O. Gamblin. Visitation will be November 14th from 9:00 AM until service at 11:00 AM at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Rev. George Haile will officiate. Pallbearers will be: Frank Young, E.L. "Bubba" Henry, Don Fuson, Ken Tipton, Michael Adams and Steve Fenwick.
