Martha Hoff Adcock, a native of Lexington, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Martha graduated from Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science degree, then went on to earn a Bachelor of Nursing degree at LSU School of Nursing. For 10 years, she worked at University Hospital in research in Jackson, MS, and 5 years as an ICU nurse at Rapides Hospital in Alexandria, LA. She loved serving her church in many capacities, gardening, reading, and traveling the world. Martha was loved by all who knew her and she always served others selflessly. She is survived by her children, Joseph Clark Adcock, and Susan Adcock; grandchildren, Joshua Adcock and Savannah Adcock; sister, Joanna Hoff Hearn; nephews and nieces, Thomas Mitchell Hearn, Tammy Mclivoy, Angela Adcock, and Clay Adcock; and brother-in-law, Franklin Adcock and wife Gloria. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claiborne Gene Adcock; and parents, Joseph and Inez Hoff. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 11:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 12:00, officiated by Rev. Josh Causey. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery in Liberty, MS.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020